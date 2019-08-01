Passengers on a British Airways flight to the UK reported that rapper Busta Rhymes got a little beside himself and engaged in a heated argument with a fellow passenger over his overhead baggage space.

Rhymes was confronted by police at London’s Heathrow Airport, but wasn’t arrested, all because a passenger felt threatened back in New York when Busta boarded the flight and demanded to know who took his space.

“Who’s got all their stuff in my locker?”, the rapper, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., reportedly said after he boarded the jetliner with five bags in hand. He learned that he apparently didn’t have enough space for the carry-ons.

Other passengers reported that Rhymes erupted into a nasty rant with the woman who admitted that it was her bags. According to reports, Busta became “agitated, aggressive and rude” with the woman, said to be in her 20s,” at JFK Airport on a Monday flight.

A passenger told The Daily Mail “Busta got on the plane and saw that this woman had put her luggage in his section of the overhead locker. He turned around and demanded to know whose stuff it was. This British woman stood up and said the bags belonged to her,” the source revealed.

“He was ranting and raving, getting really angry and demanding to know why she had used his locker. He told her to move her stuff immediately. He began shouting and behaving extremely aggressively and the woman was getting more and more upset, she began crying,” the source explained.

“As she got more and more tearful, her husband, who is British and works in London as a trader, intervened and told him he needn’t be so rude to his wife. He said that he was upsetting her when she was clearly happy to move her things. The husband was trying to diffuse the situation, to which Busta reportedly replied, ‘Let’s go homeboy’.”

A passenger took a video of Rhymes talking to someone, but despite the reports, Rhymes seems very calm as he tried to diffuse the situation.



The pilot reportedly spoke to Rhymes and the parties involved and they all still made it to London.

The husband of the woman Rhymes allegedly confronted, reportedly requested that police show up in London because Rhymes supposedly said, “I’m sure we will clear this up in London,” which the man took as a threat.

According to a spokesman for Metropolitan Police “Officers at Heathrow were requested by the airline of an inbound plane to Heathrow Airport from the U.S. to attend following an alleged verbal altercation involving several passengers.”

When they arrived in the UK Rhymes was met by Metropolitan Police officers, but wasn’t arrested.

Rhymes still made it to his performance on the Greek island of Mykonos and is scheduled to perform in Romania.