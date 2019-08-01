Sex sells, and Love and Hip Hop star Karlie Redd has sold her private parts to the highest bidder.

Redd has reportedly secured a huge deal with Doc Johnson to create her own sex toy line, complete with a mold of her butt and vagina for a gadget called a “stroker.”

By the name, you can imagine what the sex toy can do.

There’s no shame in Karlie’s game and she secured a $300,000 as the company’s brand ambassador for the sex toy line.

According to TMZ, the vagina and butt molds of Redd took 6 hours to create and will cost about $70 to buy.

KD McNair, Redd’s rep sais she’s also aiming to become a “sexpert” and is gearing up to launch a blog, offering advice on lovemaking and relationships.

Redd’s apparently still got it and recently the LHHA veteran revealed her real age for the first time after years of fans speculating about how old she is.

“I’ve never been afraid to tell my age…I just don’t know what the obsession is with it. Maybe it’s because we look young and beautiful,” she said during a recent appearance on The Real, before confirming she is 45.

Earlier this year, Redd reportedly dumped by her fiance, Maurice “Mo” Fayne, after he received an Instagram Live video of her flirting with rapper, Money Bagg Yo.

Well it seems like money bags is surely what she’s after.