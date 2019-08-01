The Duchess of Sussex is joining forces with a fashionable friend to bring designs for working women.

—Meghan Markle pens personal letter about son Archie for British Vogue issue—

Meghan Markle is teaming with her friend, fashion designer, Misha Nonoo, to create a women’s workwear clothing line that sets to launch in September.

Markle who recently made history as the first guest editor of British Vogue revealed in the groundbreaking issue that she is collaborating with Nonoo and the line with benefit her Smartworks charity, to help women in need look the part when seeking out jobs, PEOPLE reports.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” Markle wrote in Vogue. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” she added. “Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Smartworks offers high-quality clothes and one-to-one interview preparation to long-term unemployed women. Markle has become a patron of the organization.

—Meghan Markle criticized over her ‘Women She Admires’ choices for Vogue — and who she didn’t pick—

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” wrote Meghan.