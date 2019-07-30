In the upcoming September issue of British Vogue Meghan Markle reveals that she working tirelessly to cultivate the historic issue as guest editor while she was five months pregnant with her son Archie.

—Meghan Markle makes history as guest editor of British Vogue and interviews Michelle Obama—

In deeply personal and revealing editor’s letter, Markle outlined the tremendous support she received to bring the woman-centered issue to fruition, all while she was very pregnant and during her maternity leave after the birth of the royal baby May 6.

“I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” the 37-year-old wrote.

“It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”

The new mom stepped into a history-making role as the legendary magazine’s first guest editor in its 103-year history. And the Duchess of Sussex selected key figures for the cover as well as chose the photographer, Vogue reports.

—‘They don’t make it easy’: Meghan Markle admits struggles with being in public eye—

“So I asked the question,” she wrote. “Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question. ‘Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue?’

“The ellipsis… the ‘dot dot dot’ that inspires the greatest practice of patience in this digital era. And then it appeared, EE’s reply: ‘Yes! I would love for you to be my guest editor,’ ” she recalled.

“Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen.”

She lent her creative eye to develop the “Forces for Change” issue, featuring 15 trailblazing women, including an interview with Michelle Obama.

Included in the issue are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates who have fought for change, mental health, voting rights and climate change, the outlet reports.