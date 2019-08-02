Congressman Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home was burglarized on Saturday, the same day President Donald Trump assailed him with insults and a nasty verbal attack on Twitter, according to local station WBAL.

“The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary that occurred on July 27, 2019, at approximately 3:40 a.m., at a home (on) Madison Avenue. At this time, it is unknown if any property was taken from the location,” Baltimore Police confirmed to the New York Daily News, saying detectives are investigating.

Cummings, who is chair of the House Oversight Committee, reportedly lives on the block where the break-in happened and according to the Associated Press, Cummings was in town last weekend.

But NBC News reports that he was apparently at the property and “was notified of the intrusion by my security system,” Cummings said. “I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house.” There were no reports of property being taken.

The break-in is the latest development since Cummings was publicly attacked on Twitter by the President about his Maryland district, which includes much of Baltimore.

“Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Cummings, who represents Maryland’s Seventh District, in response hit back at Trump about doing actual work for his district.

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors,” he tweeted. “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Cummings has been a thorn in Trump’s side, criticizing him for the filthy conditions of the detention centers at the U.S. border with Mexico. He’s taken issue with the separation of migrant families due to Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy.

Upon hearing of confirmation of the break-in, the president Tweeted briefly, “too bad.”