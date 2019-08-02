Prepare to see several sides of Marlon Wayans in his upcoming Netflix film, Sextuplets.

In it, the comedian takes on six different characters and reunites with his former Marlon costar, Bresha Webb.

Check out the official synopsis:

Sextuplets tells the story of Alan, an expectant father who grew up believing he was an only child. While searching for his birth mother, Alan comes face-to-face with a brother he never knew existed, Russell, who helps him uncover their secret status as sextuplets (all played by Wayans). Soon they begin a spontaneous road trip to track down their additional siblings, but not before Alan wonders whether exploring his roots was a huge mistake.

While we’ve already seen Marlon Wayans playing a baby, a white chick, and several other cooky characters over the years, pulling off six characters in one flick is quite a feat.

Sextuplets is directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and Mike Glock.

Peep the trailer:

Sextuplets premieres August 16 on Netflix.