June is Pride month and to kick off the celebration comedian Marlon Wayans shared his love and support for his 19-year-old daughter Amai who he wished, “happy pride.”

The 46-year-old boasted about his baby girl and posted a pic of her sitting on the ground with the sole of her shoe showing rainbows, celebrating the month dedicated to the LGBTQI community.

“Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again,” Wayans wrote about Amai, a daughter he shares with his ex-wife Angelica Zachary, PEOPLE reports.

And unfortunately, trolls took up the opportunity to criticize the endearing dad about the way his daughter identifies.

Another person suggested that Wayans delete the homophobic posts, but he explained why he decided to embrace the negativity.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” he responded. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, I don’t judge I just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because I refuse to judge them too I just love.”

Great job, dad!