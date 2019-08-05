A Black actress on “The Rookie” has made claims, accusing Hollywood execs of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and assault which led her to quit the show.

Afton Williamson took to Instagram Sunday, alleging that she was victimized by executive producers of the ABC drama series and the show’s hair department worker, citing they made “racially charged inappropriate comments.”

“During the season, it continued along with sexual harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the hair dept.,” she said.

Williamson said she experienced “outward racism” and “bullying behavior” that escalated to sexual assault at the show’s wrap party, NBC News reported.

She also claims that she reported her complaints to the series showrunner, but they were never investigated. However, Williamson confirmed that after the alleged assault, the hair department worker was fired.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised,” she said in a lengthy post.

Williamson’s allegations involved a production from the company EntertainmentOne, an ABC spokeswoman said in a statement.

“In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said. “The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously.”

EntertainmentOne, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, that it was investigating.

“As such, it would not be appropriate to comment at this time,” the statement said.