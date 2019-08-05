John Legend is on a roll with his continued criticism of Donald Trump, saying that the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio were basically cherry-picked by the President who “inspires killers” with hateful rhetoric.

“My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists,” said the singer, according to Variety.

“When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death,” he continued. “The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem.”

Last week, the EGOT winner called Trump a “racist piece of sh*t” and slammed his recent criticism of Baltimore, the city POTUS considers a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of sh*t. He says ‘piece of sh*t’ all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office,” John Legend previously said.

“There’s a lot that can be done. There’s over a century of history that created the problems that we have and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking sh*t about our communities just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil, fuc**ng canker sore on America’s whole landscape. We need to get him out of office.”

The nation is reeling and trying to absorb the harsh reality of two mass shootings that occurred over the weekend leaving at least 29 dead and increased demand for action.

Singer Rihanna who is also a vocal critic of Trump, responded to his tweet to slam him for not outright calling the killings an act of terrorism.

“Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong,” she wrote. “Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy.”

According to recent reports, the crime in El Paso is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime charges will reportedly be filed because authorities believe the killing took place because of its proximity to the Mexican border.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Connor Betts was killed by police in a hail of gunfire after taking aim at innocent bystanders and killing his sister on East Fifth Street in Dayton’s Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday, Cincinnati.com reports.