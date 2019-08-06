Former president Barack Obama, responding to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Tex. and Dayton, Ohio that killed 31, urged Americans to “soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.”

But although Obama did not mention him by name, that was enough to trigger another tweet storm from President Trump, comparing mass shootings under his tenure to that of his predecessor.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Trump also shared Fox News opinions that blamed the impending election as the reason politicians have claimed Trump is racist.

“‘It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.’ @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends,” Trump continued. “And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!”

Despite his efforts to convince people that he is the “least racist president ever,” Trump’s racist comments have showed otherwise. He recently caused controversy with his comments about Rep. Elijah Cummings, the predominately Black city of Baltimore, Maryland and four congresswomen of color.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement in response to Trump’s call for bipartisan solutions to gun violence, which he mentioned in his address on Monday. He said that he spoke with Sen. Lindsay Graham, Sen. Roger Wicker, and Lamar Alexander — all Republicans — and encouraged their reaching across the isles for solutions.