Internet sleuths have made it their business to pair Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs until they speak on their alleged relationship now or forever hold their peace.

Last month, pics surfaced of the two jet-setting in NYC with what appeared to be color-coordinated outfits on. But we were left to our own devices to figure out if any real love was in the midst.

This time, Diddy was seen hanging out with Lori on the international ground with her stepdad Steve and momma Marjorie in Italy.

Though we still don’t know if the relationship is platonic or has gone to another plateau, Diddy apparently had lunch with the Harvey bunch in Nerano.

“Lori and Diddy have been on vacation with her family along the Amalfi Coast of Italy. They flew in together from New York and have been visiting many of the coastal villages with her mom, Marjorie, and stepdad, Steve Harvey,” a source tells E! News.

“They spent a few days at Il San Pietro in Positano before heading to Capri and Porto Cervo.”

“On Saturday afternoon they had a beautiful lunch at La Conca del Sogno in Nerano,” the insider shares. “They took a small boat to get to the private restaurant cove and spent several hours eating great food and admiring the views.”

“The family took over two long tables on the deck. Lori and Diddy sat next to each other and ate mussels, clams, and seafood pasta while toasting with glasses of rose,” the source continues. “Steve was seated directly behind Diddy and they had a lot to talk about and some great laughs. They were turning around in their chairs to share stories and they seemed very comfortable together.”

Some of Lori’s followers applauded her for not taking the bait about her relationship with Diddy as she posted a sexy pic sunbathing in Capri, reports Goodhousekeeping.

“I’m tryna be your level of unbothered,” one fan wrote. “Take that, take that, take that,” said another.

View this post on Instagram Lemme drive the boat 🛥 A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:10pm PDT

No one from Harvey’s camp has said a thing about the 22-year-old’s alleged budding relationship with the 49-year-old rapper. Not even Diddy’s 25-year-old Justin who was once romantically linked to Lori.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s Instagram only boasts a single shot of him in Italy with a caption that reads, “BLACK MAN IN ITALY.”