Rumor has it that Sean “Diddy” Combs was stepping out with Lori Harvey and it got the internet up-in-arms over whether the “bad boy” is allegedly dating Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.

But this apparently isn’t the first time that they have been seen out together. Previously Madame Noire reported that the two were spotted out and about before in Miami, but the reports were ultimately brushed off. Now that Diddy and Lori re-surfaced in pics on Wednesday in what seems like coordinated outfits in Soho, many are wondering if they are indeed an item, Us Magazine reports.

#Diddy & #LoriHarvey were spotted out on a public date for the first time together last night. And in matching outfits. 👀 More here: https://t.co/L0FV10tJfM or swipe up in stories https://t.co/GqzUf39sNy pic.twitter.com/CmavtpmY0d — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) July 25, 2019

If that’s the case, it might prove to be a little bit awkward for Diddy’s 25-year-old son Justin who was previously linked to 22-year-old Lori, according to Us Magazine. Seems like Diddy is definitely a Mack daddy!

All is fair in love, right? The 49-year-old sure got a taste of that when his ex-girlfriend Cassie of 11 years, cozied up and eventually dated and got pregnant by Diddy’s former physical trainer Alex Fine after they broke up in October 2018.

Diddy himself has been trying to find himself the last few months after suffering a tremendous loss of his best friend and baby momma Kim Porter, who died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia.

That loss hit hard and since then he’s been on the comeback trying to piece together his life while balancing life as a single dad raising his twin daughters he shared with Porter.

Combs is single and just in March, it was reported that he and Lori were seen out partying and celebrating and paying tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. with a performance at downtown Miami nightclub, E11even. While in Florida it appeared that Diddy and Harvey were getting quite cozy in each other’s company.

Lori broke things off with her former fiancé Memphis Depay, soccer player from the Netherlands and a guy that Steve Harvey really approved of.

Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Tt92IqhYz3 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 26, 2017

We’re wondering how Steve is taking all this news of Lori hanging out with Diddy and if daddy approves.