As we continue to twiddle our thumbs waiting for season three of the hit comedy series Atlanta, FX announced on Tuesday that they are renewing the show for a fourth season!

According to Entertainment Tonight, FX issued an early renewal ahead of filming for season three of Donald Glover’s groundbreaking show at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Though season three will not begin filming until the spring, season four is set to be filmed right after with both seasons to consist of eight episodes.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” FX Entertainment President, Eric Schrier said. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Though Atlanta stars and was created by Glover, the multifaceted actor, is also an executive producer along with his brother Stephen, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. The five-time Emmy award-winning show also stars critically acclaimed actors Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

Season two, which was dubbed Atlanta: Robbin’ Season shows Glover’s character Earn Marks working through the Atlanta music scene with his aspiring rapper cousin Alfred Miles, (aka Paper Boi), in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

The season three delay can be attributed to the vast number of projects that have been abundant for the show’s stars, particularly Glover, who recently starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Guava Island and Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Atlanta, which has sustained a dedicated following and high viewership, premiered in 2016 and in addition to Emmys won two Golden Globes, a Peabody Award and more.