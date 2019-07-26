Rapper, actor and producer Donald Glover, has officially entered the box office “3 Billion Dollar Club.”

The voice of the CGI-animated of Simba in this summer’s successful remake of Disney’s The Lion King, Glover can now boast having been part of a box office history, as the movie raked in over $713 million worldwide to date.

According to Complex, as it stands, with The Lion’s King‘s record-breaking success, the multifaceted star’s filmography now totals an estimated $3.048 billion, a figure that will more than likely continue to grow, as the movie has only been in theaters for a week.

Along with the Disney classic, Glover’s filmography also includes the role of Aaron Davis in the the 2017 Marvel hit, Spiderman: Homecoming, as well as the role of a young Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Glover can also be seen in this year’s Men In Black: International, released last month. As it stands, the ‘MIB’ reboot has currently raked in an impressive $248 million in ticket sales to date.

Glover also made an appearance in the 2015 Matt Damon flick, The Martian, as well as Magic Mike XXL starring Channing Tatum, released the same year. He also lended his talents to the widely-acclaimed 2011 children’s movie, The Muppets.

Althought Glover has joined the $3 billion club, he’s just one of many. According to Cheatsheet.com, he’s still behind Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors, the top three of which are Tom Hanks, who has earned a lifetime $4.5 billion; and Samuel L. Jackson and Harrison Ford both of whose films have grossed $4.9 billion

While it’s not certain what other upcoming films Glover may have in store, the acclaimed musician and Atlanta star and showrunner currently stars in Guava Island, a short film he produced, starring Rihanna.