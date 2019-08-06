Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are reportedly back together again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her former fiancé broke the internet when they separated earlier this year. The news came shortly after Williams gave birth to their baby Pilar in March.

—RHOA’ star Porsha Williams accuses LAX restaurant of being “completely racist.”—

Last season on the show, rumors swirled that McKinley was a lady’s man and her castmates worried and predicted that the relationship wouldn’t last.

The gossip mill also overflowed with reports that McKinley had cheated on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Ward, however, denied the affair and said she “never met” McKinley.

McKinley previously fought back against the rumors saying they were false.

But eventually, the two broke up. It was a sad turn of events since Williams had fought hard against claims made by Kandi Burruss that McKinley was a playboy in Atlanta.

McKinley previously sent a statement to E! News in an attempt to clear the air. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Now it’s a new day and a new season and filming have started all around Atlanta. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Williams, 38 and McKinley, 39 have been spotted together and during a recent interview with the outlet she was sporting her engagement ring. They were also reportedly seen together on an RHOA cast trip too.

So, will bells be ringing sometime soon?