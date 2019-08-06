Meek Mill will have to wait a little longer to learn if his old drug and gun case will get a new trial.

The 32-year-old rapper appeared at the Criminal Justice Center in Center City Tuesday morning but a decision on whether he will be re-tried was delayed until later this month.

But whichever way the pendulum swings, it’s all good for Mill who was granted a new trial and released from the bonds of Judge Genece Brinkley who jailed Mill several times over minor violations in relation to his 2008 drug and gun conviction, CBS reports.

Also it could result in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office deciding not to retry Mill at all.

#meekmill waving to his supporters as he leaves Criminal Justice Building after a hearing today. @meekmill thought he’d be released from probation but it was a formality hearing. Another court date was set for 30 days. Meek didn’t speak at his Victory Rally See Pixs @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4x5CAqJ6ED — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) August 6, 2019

Fox Philadelphia reports that a panel of three judges found that there was new evidence of alleged police corruption. They also stated that if there were a new trial, it is highly likely that he would be acquitted.

Meek said previously that he was grateful for the panel’s unbiased decision.

“I’d like to thank the Pennsylvania Superior Court judges for their wisdom and their transparency in reviewing my case, unanimously overturning my conviction and granting me a new trial. The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed,” Mill said, adding “This positive outcome wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, my attorneys, Jay Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and my supporters who have stood with me through the ups and downs.”

But he also stressed that many people in similar scenarios aren’t so lucky, and vowed to continue fighting for criminal justice reform.

“Unfortunately, millions of people are dealing with similar issues in our country and don’t have the resources to fight back like I did,” Meek said. We need to continue supporting them. I’m committed to working with my team at the REFORM Alliance to change these outdated laws and fix our broken criminal justice system.”