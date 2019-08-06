Talk show host and journalist, Tamron Hall shared her thoughts about Megyn Kelly’s departure from NBC and her own exit from the network on Monday, revealing that they made the wrong decision taking her off of the “Today Show” to make room for Kelly.

During the Television Critics Association press tour for her new show “Tamron Hall,” premiering in September, the TV veteran revealed that she shouldn’t have been “bumped” off of her 9:00 a.m. show with co-host Al Roker, even if Kelly’s show was a success, The Wrap reports.

“Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door. So I would never measure by her success or perceived lack thereof. I knew the day I left that it was the wrong decision, that’s why I left,” Hall said. “For me, I didn’t know what would come after leaving that situation. I’m blessed and fortunate that this is the end result. But whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”

Hall left NBC in 2017, after the network’s decision to give Kelly her own show, which was eventually canceled after 13 months due to low ratings and her controversial remarks, such as her comments about blackface that gained public criticism, the sites reports.

“What is racist?” she asked. “You get in trouble if you’re a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. When I was a kid that was OK as long as you were dressing up as a character.”

Kelly should’ve known that her comments weren’t going to be received well.

It’s good to see that everything worked out for Hall in the long-run, anyway. The new mother announced the news of her new show premiere date back in March, which is executive produced by Bill Geddie, who co-created “The View.” Talia Parkinson-Jones will also serve as co-executive producer.

Hall’s new show debuts on Sept. 9.