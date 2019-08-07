An Alabama woman was in the fight of her life when an armed man broke into her home. But she fought back and wielded a pot of hot grease and scalded the criminal’s face.

—She’s Free! Cyntoia Brown is released from prison after serving 15 years—

The person on the receiving end of having hot oil thrown in his face was Larondrick Macklin. He suffered severe burns and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police responded to a call for a domestic dispute at the 2800-block of Wimberly Drive, Decatur. According to USA Today, Macklin was the “primary aggressor in the altercation,” according to a police statement.

According to Newsweek, Macklin, 31, is the woman’s ex-boyfriend and had a gun.

Police contend that Macklin “entered the victim’s house with a firearm, and the victim defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.”

Police did not confirm how the woman knew Macklin.

“Since the situation was of a domestic nature, we are not at liberty to discuss the relationship between the victim and the suspect at this time,” a police spokeswoman told the outlet.

But she was compelled to defend herself with what was available to her.

Macklin was jailed and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary. He is being held on $300,000 bond.

Police said, “The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty,” which is kind of an oxymoron given the evidence.

—Meek Mill retrial decision delayed until end of month—

According to Darley Law LLC, a criminal justice firm: “First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony, which carries a sentence of life in prison. First-degree domestic violence occurs when the defendant commits either aggravated stalking or first-degree assault.”

We hope this suspect learns from this and get butter, we mean, better.