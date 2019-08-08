Angela Bassett has been added to the list of actresses who have publicly showed their support for “The Rookie” actress, Afton Williamson after she made multiple claims of racial discrimination, sexual assault and harassment that she claims were ignored by showrunners.

Williamson, 34, made a post on Instagram earlier this week announcing that she will not return to the ABC show and she also thanked those who have supported her.

Bassett made a comment stating, “I’m SO proud of you and stand COMPLETELY in support of you. Speak your truth and speak it LOUD!”

Bassett and Williamson are fellow co-stars in the movie, Otherhood, which debuted on Netflix on Friday.

Actresses, Angela Lewis from Snowfall and Kimrie Lewis from Single Parents’ also shared messages under the post.

In the post, Wiiliamson explicitly named the people who were involved in the incidents including Sally Nicole Ciganovich, who is the head of the show’s hair department and Demetrius Grosse, who is being accused of sexual harassment, according to VIBE.com.

Investigations regarding the incidents started in June, according to ABC President Karey Burke.

Burke revealed at Television Critics Association summer press tour that she is “waiting for the result of the investigation” and there are also not many answers regarding what took place and what the outcome will be, Variety reports. She also shared her thoughts about her trust of the actual investigation.

“I can trust the investigation because it’s being done by an independent hired party. I’m hopeful that those results will be independent and trustworthy,” Burke said. “At that time, those answers and those conclusions will help guide us about how to handle those situations in the future, if in fact there has been some sort of communication breakdown. I don’t have any more answers than that right now.”

ABC and eOne both co-produce the show released statement that they “initiated an independent investigation” regarding the situation.

“The allegations involve a production from Entertainment One. In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing,” a spokesperson for ABC said. “The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously.”