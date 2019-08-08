Recently released sex trafficking victim, Cyntoia Brown got married while in jail and has a book deal brewing.

Brown’s book publisher, Atria Books, announced that Brown “looks forward to starting her life as a recently married woman,” and will discuss her life in a new memoir set to drop October 15.

—She’s Free! Cyntoia Brown has been released from prison after serving 15 years—

On Aug 7, after 15 years, Brown was released from a Tennessee prison after being granted clemency in January by former Republican Governor Bill Haslam.

More about her plight will be outlined in her upcoming book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” which contains her thoughts and writings from the years she was imprisoned, The Tennessean reports.

“For the first time ever, Cyntoia shares the details of her transformation, including a profound encounter with God, an unlikely romance, and an unprecedented outpouring of support from social media advocates and A-list celebrities which ultimately lead to clemency and her release from prison,” a press release said.

The memoir is a “coming-of-age memoir set against the shocking backdrop of a life behind bars”. While in prison, Brown earned two degrees and started the GLITTER Project, (Grassroots Learning Initiative on Teen Trafficking, Exploitation and Rape).

Yona Deshommes, associate director of publicity for Atria, which is a division of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, revealed that Brown now goes by “Cyntoia Brown-Long.”

The 288-page hardcover book is set to cost $26.

Brown was officially released early Wednesday morning, according to a press release sent at 3:30 a.m. local time, according to ABC News

“Early this morning offender Cyntoia Denise Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women,” the Nashville District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Per the commutation, Brown has now been released to parole supervision.”

Brown, who has requested to “leave the prison and seek some time for privacy and transition,” says she will make no public appearances for now. She will spend the first few days adhering to the conditions of her release.