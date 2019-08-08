Blade may not have welcomed him back, but Zamunda is welcoming Wesley Snipes with open arms.

Snipes reportedly has been cast in the upcoming Coming 2 America sequel starring comedic icon Eddie Murphy, who plays Prince Akeem. The movie is slated to hit theaters August 7, 2020, reports The NY Daily News.

—Mahershala Ali to star in ‘Blade’ series reboot—

The former Blade actor will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighboring nation to Zamunda, the place where Prince Akeem reigns, according to Entertainment Weekly

Also on board for the next installment of the cult classic movie is “Saturday Night Live’s” Leslie Jones and the legendary James Earl Jones. TMZ also caught up with comedian Michael Blackson who revealed that he got a dream call to play in the movie too.

And of course, Arsenio Hall reprises his role of Semi, Prince Akeem bosom buddy.

It sounds like movie magic is happening and we’re here for it!

The script was written by industry vet and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris along with original Coming to America writers, David Sheffield, and Barry Blaustein. Craig Brewer has also been tapped to direct.

The idea of a sequel for Coming to America was first floated by Murphy himself in 2017 when he posted a picture of Vanessa Bell Calloway along with the caption, “Coming to America sequel?”

The original film was centered around Prince Akeem, who traveled from his wealthy African country to a modest neighborhood in Queens to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife who will love him in spite of his wealth and nobility. Arsenio Hall brilliantly co-starred as the prince’s loyal handler, while James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos were also featured in the hit.

—Back to Zamunda: ‘Coming To America’ sequel gets a release date!—

Reportedly, the plot for the second installment will follow Akeem as he learns about a long-lost son in America, so he returns to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. Given the recent international, blockbuster success of Black Panther, there’s no doubt that Paramount is feeling confident about revisiting their beloved cult classic and appealing not just to long-time fans but also to a younger audience that may not have even been alive when the first movie hit theaters.

The original movie also made over $128 million domestically and another $160 million globally, according to IMDb so it might just break the bank the second time around too.