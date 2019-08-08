The New York City mother whose son was pulled from her arms by police officers at a benefits office last December has sued the city for false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Jazmine Headley, 24, filed an excessive-force complaint on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court accusing the department of “torrent of violence and abuse” against her and her child D.B., the New York Post reports.

In the suit, the mother is claiming her child “endured a formative incident of trauma” and “will forever confront increased long-term health and life consequences as a result.” She is also accusing New York city of not properly training city Human Resources Administration peace officers and police officers in “child-sensitive arrest policies,” according to the citation. The city’s Law Department revealed it is reviewing the complaint.

The officers involved in the incident did not face charges or any disciplinary action.

The incident, which was caught on video, showed Headley being assaulted and threatened with a taser while being ripped from her son before she was arrested and sent to jail.

The mother had been sitting on the floor of the Human Resources office for hours to receive an update on her childcare benefits. She was then accused of trespassing by HRA peace officer, Bettina Barnett-Weekes, which led to her arrest, according to court papers.

The single mother was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing, but the charges have since been dropped.

Department of Social Services spokesman, Isaac McGinn, revealed he couldn’t make a statement on the pending litigation.

“Ms. Headley refused to be demeaned by HRA officers just because she needed help. What followed was a shameful display of violence and punishment,” Katie Rosenfeld, one of her lawyers said in a statement. “But this incident caught the attention of millions because many of us recognized ourselves in Ms. Headley. Her deep love for her son, her struggles as her family’s breadwinner, and her dignity in the face of adversity resonate with New Yorkers and people around the world.”