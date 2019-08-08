Sharon Denson is wondering when she’ll catch a break.

The New Orleans single mother says although she works a full time job, the city has become so expensive she can’t find a place she’s able to afford. So she’s been forced to live in a motel room for the past three weeks with no sign of relief.

“The rent is ridiculously high,” Denson said. “I don’t have enough to pay $1,100 to $1,200. I’m not looking for a handout from the government,” she told local station WWL. “I’m just tired of working so hard and I can’t get nowhere. All I need is a helping hand!”

To address the issue, Mayor Latoya Cantrell, kicked off an affordable housing tour on Wednesday to visit different areas to speak on their efforts to create affordable housing. Her office is working with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to complete the project throughout the city.

Denson said she was skeptical after she watched the mayor’s press conference on the initiative from her motel room.

“I shook my head. I really shook my head cause I’m like, you’re stating all of these facts on TV, but in reality, it’s not happening.”

The station reports that the city is receiving more than $600 million to create affordable housing and help the homeless. They are aiming to create 642 properties since the city has a lot of land.

“It means a house that all people can afford,” Cantrell said. “No matter what their price point is. It is our belief and priority that we are going to activate affordability throughout the city. Whether that’s Treme, Irish Channel for example. Even areas in Lakeview.”

Cantrell said Denson was not alone when she was informed about her current situation. She said that the situation people are dealing with is unfortunate as well.

“And that’s why we do have an affordability crisis in our city that will take multiple, multiple tools to meet people where they are,” Cantrell said. “[Because] not everyone is in the same place. But they do need a portion of help.”

But Denson is waiting to see what really happens and hopes the mayor’s plan works for her and other New Orleanians.

“If she’s the mayor, make it better on the New Orleans people so they can have a piece of mind,” she said. “So people can start living. People are not living, here. People are struggling every day here.”