A New Orleans community is in mourning this week after it was confirmed that a popular educator at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in Broadmoor had been gunned down over the holiday.

According to The Advocate, early Saturday morning news began to spread that Reginald Field, the school’s head dean of students, had been fatally shot just a few minutes after midnight.

Field was just one of the first victims to tragically lose his life during what proved to be a particularly violent Memorial Day weekend. Authorities say that by Monday evening at least five people had been killed, with 11 reporting significant injuries, and several other victims claiming that they were subjected to assorted attacks, in the New Orleans area.

Field was shot on what is considered gang neutral ground in the 7th Ward and is said to have died at the scene. Investigators currently have no leads on a suspect or what a possible motive may have been for his murder.

The Advocate reports that the 50-year-old, “was considered a critical part of Wilson’s academic growth since it was taken over by the InspireNola charter network four years ago,” and was known to regularly check in with the school’s teachers to ensure they had the support they needed.

“He made it so easy on us. We could focus on instruction,” said Head of School, Lee Green.

“He was tough but fair, firm but consistent,” Green continued. “He was the dean that trained all of our other deans and taught them how it was, not just about discipline but everything else that came with it. But he never forgot that the most important people in the building were the children. Every piece of his energy went to supporting them.”

“His death is a huge loss for Wilson, for InspireNola, and for the city. If all of the city’s deans were ranked 1 to 10, he was a 10 — one of the best deans in New Orleans.”

