To add to the list of “matches made in heaven,” we now have the incomparable Mahershala Ali taking the baton to play Blade in the much anticipated reboot of the supernatural movie franchise.

Marvel Studios announced Ali’s new role at Comic-Con on Saturday and we cannot wait to get our tickets! According to Variety, the actor received wide praise from the audience as he donned a Blade hat.

The original Blade franchise, which was based on a character from the Marvel Universe, starred Wesley Snipes. The movie, which centered around a half-human/half-vampire that hunts the undead, was first released in 1998 and received two spin-offs Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. Ali is more than qualified for the role having won two Oscars for his work in Green Book and Moonlight. Ali has also played in countless other roles in movies like Hidden Figures, Alita: Battle Angel and most recently in the third season of HBO’s drama series True Detective.

This is not Ali’s first time finding himself in the world of Marvel. He received wide praise for his role as Cottonmouth Stokes during the first season of the Netflix series Luke Cage, and most recently he portrayed Prowler in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to CNN, in addition to their big announcement about Blade, Marvel also announced the release of several other projects including Black Widow and The Eternals coming in 2020.

As far as the new Disney streaming service that is set to be released in November, Marvel is also bringing several series to the service like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, as well as the company’s first animated original series What If …? The movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, being released in 2021.