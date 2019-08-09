Recently comedian and actress Leslie Jones announced that she’ll be headlining her own Netflix stand-up comedy special. But she also said President Trump wouldn’t be welcome.

On Thursday, Jones stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she made the big reveal.

“So y’all finally get to see what I really do. I mean it’s great to be an actress, but I’m actually a stand-up hardcore. That’s what pays the bills!”

The Saturday Night Live cast member told Kimmel and viewers that Netflix is slated to release the special sometime in 2020. The Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced project will begin taping in Washington D.C. on September 10. During her sit-down, the Hollywood star revealed why she picked D.C. for her show’s debut.

“I picked D.C. out of all the cities because D.C. has one of the best comic crowds… So people in D.C. go buy tickets!”

As it currently stands, Jones’ special is still untitled. “I’m playing with the titles because the material is so close to me and I’m telling you guys It’s going to be so good,” she told Kimmel.

When asked if she’d be inviting Trump to her D.C. show, Jones swiftly replied, “Hell no! And I hope you show up so I can talk bad about your ass,” the comedian stated, before following up with a warning to the current POTUS. “Don’t you show up. You are banned, period. You are banned from my life!”

Along with her upcoming stand-up special, Jones will also voice the character of “Zeta,” in the upcoming Angry Birds 2, which hits movie theaters next week, August 16. The 51-year-old star is is also gearing up for her sixth season of ‘SNL.’