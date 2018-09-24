Comedienne Leslie Jones is living her best life and not about to go back and forth with Katt Williams and Kevin Hart and their ongoing verbal fisticuffs about who helped her career the most.

In fact, the Saturday Night Live cast member had a few choice words for them after Hart appeared on the Breakfast Club and went off on Williams for shading Tiffany Haddishand her road to success. As he was defending Haddish, Hart made mention of several female comedians, including Jones, nothing that Williams failed to help further their career.

“Shoutouts to Melanie Comarcho, shoutouts to Luenell, shoutouts to Leslie Jones, who are all underneath the umbrella of Katt Williams. Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to f*cking bring the people that were under you up? You haven’t,” Hart said Friday.

Jones clapped back saying that neither comedians and she slammed Hart saying that he had ample opportunity to help her rise but refused because he didn’t think she’s ever make it, Bossip reports.

“Real talk both of them n***as need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y REAL TALK!! None of those n***as put me on or any woman,” Jones told Bossip. “While he (Hart) talking about Katt what did he do to put women on? He didn’t help females they wasn’t on his tour. F*CK THAT N***A!!”

Jones said it was legendary comedian Chris Rock and white comedian Neal Brennanwho gave her a shot.

“At least Katt put me on his tour. Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can. Both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these n***as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is.”

Jones then defended Williams’ efforts toward helping her and said Hart told her that she didn’t have a chance.

“Women have never had it good. At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them. Kevin that mf told me one time I would never make it.”

Ouch.