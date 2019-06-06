A day before Sephora vowed to shut down its stores for diversity training, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones blasted the brand for mistreating her makeup artist at one of its Manhattan locations.

Jones took to social media to air her outrage, saying that her makeup artist Lola Okanlawon and a friend had a bad experience that left them in tears, The NY Daily News reported.

“I sent my makeup artist @LolasBeautyMark and my best friends wife to @Sephora 2103 Broadway store,” the Saturday Night Live star tweeted Tuesday.

“She needed makeup and to learn how to apply. My makeup artist just called in tears of how bad they treated her and my friends wife!! The salesperson and manager. So no more Sephora.”

Sephora was already in the middle of trying to address an incident with SZA that rocked social media after the singer tweeted that she was racially profiled by “Sephora Sandy” and at its Calabasas store while shopping for Fenty products.

SZA said the store employee “called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing.”

In response to SZA’s tweet, Sephora launched a day of “inclusion workshops” and closed all 400 of its stores yesterday for one hour to conduct sensitivity training.

But before they could get the training rolling, Jones revealed that disrespect was still alive and well in their stores.

On Wednesday, Sephora told the Daily News, “The information shared by Leslie Jones regarding Lola Okanlawon’s experience at Sephora is concerning, and the situation she describes does not reflect our values. We have reached out to Lola to gather more information. It is our priority to build an inclusive community and a place where all clients feel respected. Our journey has not been perfect and is by no means complete. We will continue to learn and work toward this goal.”