Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accused President Trump of running a campaign of terror in the US against illegal immigrants.

While on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” on Sunday, Harris made the comment when questioned about last week’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Mississippi, Fox News reported.

“This administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration’s campaign of terror. Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there,” Harris said on “Meet the Press.”

Over 600 undocumented workers were arrested in Mississippi. This left hundreds of children stranded without parents on the first day of school and people without work. Over half were released from custody the next day with a court date, CNN reported.

Harris also made mention that Trump failed his voters. She said he made promises to them that he failed to follow through with.

“Here’s the thing. There are people who voted for him for a variety of reasons,” she said.

“And a lot of it had to do with the promises he made, which he has not delivered on because they were false promises.

“And he betrayed a lot of people. He came in saying he was going to help working families. Everyone from farmers to auto workers.”

However Trump defended his actions in the mandated ICE raids.

“I want people to know that if they come into the United States illegally, they’re getting out. They’re going to be brought out. And this serves as a very good deterrent,” he said to reporters outside the White House on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst also made a statement about the raids.

“The execution of federal search warrants today was simply about enforcing the rule of law in our state and throughout our great country.”

“I commend these federal agents, our state and local law enforcement partners, and our federal prosecutors for their professionalism and dedication to ensure that those who violate our laws are held accountable.”