Nipsey Hussle‘s family shared his celebration of life with the world, but is deciding to celebrate his birthday privately.

According to TMZ, Nipsey’s family is still in mourning and would prefer to honor what would have been his 34th birthday, with just family. On August 15 his family will gather to remember their loved one in private.

Since Nipsey’s death fans have swarmed his Marathon clothing store in Crenshaw to pay their respects to the late rapper. Due to the heavy volume of people LAPD officials have told TMZ that at least 100 police officers will be heavily monitoring and patrolling the area, which is also where the rapper was shot and killed on March 31.

Nipsey’s fans have proven they show up for the late rapper. His packed out celebration of life ceremony took place at LA’s Staple Center, that seats over 21,000 people.

Crowds may gather at his place of death but his store will be closed. On July 29, the Marathon clothing store and Nipsey’s longtime partner Lauren London both took to Instagram to explain why the store is closing its doors until further notice.

In early August it was reported that the LAPD launched an investigation into the grammy-nominated rapper and his business partners over alleged gang activity, Complex reported.

However, those claims were soon deemed false by LAPD they stressed, Nipsey was “never the target” but they did not deny claims that LA city officials tried to evict Nipsey from the area where the Marathon store is located.

According to USA Today, Nipsey’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, shot Nipsey at least 10 times and injured two other men on March 31 outside of his Marathon clothing store. Holder was on the run from authorities for two days before police were able to catch up to him. Holder has pled not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges.