Last week supporters of Cyntoia Brown rejoiced at the news that she had been released from prison. But now the sex trafficking survivor’s second chance at life has been overshadowed by concerns about her new husband.

The 31-year-old served more than 15 years behind bars for killing the man who paid to have sex with her as a teenage prostitute and gained national attention when celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna spoke up about her case on social media. She was granted clemency eight months ago by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and released last week.

But according to Bossip, Brown got married to Christian rapper Jamie Long while she was in prison. The marriage appeared to be confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Long’s account that create a collage showing the couple smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes. In the photo, it’s been noted that Brown is dressed in white dress and has diamond rings on her left ring finger.

But before the public could wrap their minds around the nuptials or send the newlyweds well wishes, Long’s ex-wife, Pam Long from 90s R&B group Total, issued a warning to Brown about who she’s really dealing with.

“This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator,” the singer said of her former husband who she was married to for five years. “The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me.”

She also alleges that while Long claimed to be “a Christian artist” he’d hinted to her in the past that he only got close to Brown due to her newfound fame and the amount of money she’d be sure to generate after her release.

“May the Lord God protect her and her money,” she continued. “It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites.”

Brown is reportedly working on her memoir, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System, which was scheduled to be published in October and expected to be a bestseller.