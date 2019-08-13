A-Rod was robbed.

Yankees legend, and J. Lo fiancee, Alex Rodriguez reportedly had an estimated $500,000 in electronics and jewelry stolen from his rented SUV on Sunday.

A-Rod was reportedly in San Francisco working as a broadcaster at the San Francisco Giants game against the Philadelphia Phillies for ESPN.

TMZ reports that a camera, camera equipment, laptop, jewelry and miscellaneous electronics were boosted from a rented a black Nissan sport utility vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly three blocks from where A-Rod was working but the robbers broke it while A-Rod and staff members were having dinner after work, The SF Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez has released a statement about the theft:

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

ESPN also released a statement:

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” ESPN officials said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities to address it.”

