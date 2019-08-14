Amber Rose has made protecting her peace a priority, and if she has to cancel her annual “Slut Walk,” and cut off people she claims are toxic to do so, so be it.

According to her Instagram post, Tuesday, Rose announced she’d chosen to postpone her infamous SlutWalk this year, citing she’d done so as a result of being fed up with the fake friends around her.

READ MORE: Amber Rose catches flak for saying women from Philly aren’t ‘attractive’

“I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year,” the expectant mom posted to her almost 19 million followers. “I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f**king reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000.”

After listing the various ways she’d been betrayed, Rose then went on to point out how she’s kept her hands clean in the midst of all that. Something she says she rarely gets credit for from those who just dismiss her as just a video vixen or Kanye’s ex.

“The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some s**t?” she continues. “People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil.”

“That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy,” she reveals about her decision to keep a low profile over the last few months. “no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. F**k fake friends and their weirdo s**t. I’d rather just have my family and my team.”

READ MORE: Amber Rose wishes death on Bill Cosby, but then back peddles after Jess Hilarious slams her

She then concludes with, “P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year…. Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace,” before signing off as “Muva,” the nickname given to her by her fans.