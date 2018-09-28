Video vixen-turned-women’s rights advocate Amber Rose shared her thoughts on Bill Cosby‘s sentencing this week, and it didn’t go over well.

After Cosby receiving a three to 10 year prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago, Rose told her followers that not only did she have no sympathy for the disgraced comedian, but also wished death upon him.

“Man, f–k the fact that he’s old, and f–k the fact that he was on TV. He is a sexual predator,” she brazenly posted on Instagram.

“So y’all are going to sit here and tell me that all of these women are lying? FOH. If Bill Cosby raped and drugged any of you women [or] men that I’ve been seeing on the Internet standing up for this rapist or your mamas, you would be scared to say something too, because you would assume that no one would believe you.”

“We should be praising these women for showing us exactly who he is,” continued Rose. “I hope he doesn’t die in jail, I hope he does the full 10 years and then dies the day he gets out. Justice is finally served. Shame the rapist not the survivors.”

The strong words at the end of the post didn’t go over well with a lot of readers, particularly comedian and Instagram celebrity Jess Hilarious.

“Amber Rose, bitch, what type of f—-ing f—ed up individual are you?” Jess asked during her Instagram story later that same day. “You wish death on a n—-? Like, alright, that’s why he’s getting jail time, so he can pay for what the f–k he did.”

“You’re a f——-g idiot for that,” the Baltimore native added. “I understand you standing up for women like you always want to do, but this so called moment that you trying to have, bitch, you f—ed it all when you wished death on that man after he do 10 years. You sound stupid.”

After receiving upset messages from fans about going too far, Rose deleted the offensive segments from her original post.