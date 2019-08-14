Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida claims his ex-wife Phaedra Parks is keeping him from seeing their two sons. As a result, he has shared a touching message on social media for his boys amid the alleged turmoil with his ex.

“DON’T WORRY! We will be together soon,” Nida, 40, wrote captioning a picture of his sons in a post on Instagram on Sunday. “No matter what, she can’t keep us apart,” he added.

Parks and Nida wed in 2009, but then called it quits in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2017 after a years-long court battle. They share two adorable sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6.

“Apollo and I started dating in high school, and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go,” Parks told Us Weekly a few months after the divorce was finalized. “That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

Nida was serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014. He was originally sentenced to 96 months but as theGrio previously reported, his sentence was reduced in March. In June, he was arrested for allegedly violating his parole just days after his release from prison.

Phaedra told DailyMailTV in July that her sons were “sad” and “disappointed” when they heard that their dad had been taken back into custody, BravoTV.com reports.

“Apollo had been telling me that he was coming home early. I’m of the mindset, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ And so when he called us on FaceTime and he was in a car and we could see that he was outdoors and so he said, ‘I’ve been released’ and we were all excited because of course I want the boys to have a relationship with their father — and it would be great to have that support from Apollo,” said Parks. “But of course, you know, nine days later he was rearrested.”

Meanwhile, Nida wants his sons to know: “The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!!,” he wrote in his Instagram post on Sunday, adding the hashtags “day one dad,” “always been there,” and “fathers have rights too.”