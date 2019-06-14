“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Apollo Nida is back in prison.

On Thursday the convicted felon was picked up by the US Marshals Service after only a few days of freedom, Page Six reports.

—Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, Apollo Nida, finally out of prison—

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the US Marshal rep explained. Basically, Nida broke a technical condition of his release, the outlet reports.

“We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody,” the representative noted.

Apollo Nida, 40 who was formally married to Phaedra Parks and featured on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was just released from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility last weekend and was seen walking with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. The two were walking in Philadelphia near the halfway house where he was finishing up his sentence. The two wore matching outfits and appeared to be happy and in love.

Nida and Almufti started dating in 2016. Almufti works as a Philly real estate agent and would routinely visit Nida while he was incarcerated.

Almufti who goes by @queensherien, took to Instagram to address the stories about his recent arrest.

—Indiana teen sentenced to 45-years in prison for fatally stabbing her mother says she misses her—

“They can’t stop us babe!!!” she wrote, “For those who are confused @apollonida03 didn’t violate a goddamn thing. Another crime against a black man in the system. Jealously is a disease and his PO will die mad!!”

The reality star was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after he pled guilty to conspiracy charges for mail, wire and bank fraud, The Blast reports. Initially, Nida wasn’t eligible for release from prison until August 29, 2020, but a federal judge reduced his sentence in March.

His sentence was scheduled to end on October 15, 2019.