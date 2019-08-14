There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is blazing the hip-hop scene but she had to cool things down after LA police officers shut down her “Hot Girl Summer” music shoot.

Last Friday, Megan was filming her lit summer anthem featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign’s in the Mount Olympus neighborhood of L.A., TMZ reports.

But apparently her crew didn’t have the right permits.

Word is that someone tipped off the cops (Cardi was that you?) and they arrived on set to shut down the production. Megan and Nicki were all in costume, shaking and twerking and ready to get werking.

The Los Angeles Police Department wasn’t here for it and made the crew pack up and leave.

Sources however said Megan and her crew just moved to a new location and finished up in Chino Hills.

Hot Girl Summer has hit this summer different and become so hot that Megan is gearing up to trademark the name.

The Houston Hottie is taking the appropriate measures to trademark the catchphrase for merchandise including hoodies, T-shirts and sportswear, The Cut reports.

Billboard announced on Monday that the trademark process was filed on July 10th after she rapper publicly confirmed that she is working on it after a Twitter fan asked if she was trademarking the catchphrase.

The phrase has gained so much traction and has been defined in so many ways that Megan had to take to Twitter earlier this month to explain what it means be a “Hot Girl.”