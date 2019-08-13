There’s no denying it at this point, summer 2019 might as well be called, “The Summer of Megan thee Stallion,” with the Houston native staging a social media and music take over the likes of which we we haven’t seen since… well “The Summer of Cardi B.”

But once you get over her incredibly catchy music, colorful looks, and sex positive messaging, many fans — myself included — have found ourselves also noting, Megan isn’t just super talented, she also seems cool as hell!

What makes her down to earth approach so notable is the fact that rap music is usually treated like a combat sport, especially for women who are on the rise looking to make a name for themselves. But somehow the 24-year-old, whose real name is Megan Pete, has not only managed to side-step the catty landmines that trip up even the most seasoned female MCs, she’s also managed to make just about everyone who comes across her fall in love with her spirit. Even self professed “grumpy old men” like Joe Budden.

But if you haven’t been keeping up with her meteoric rise as much as the rest of us, no worries. Below we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 reasons why we all need a Megan in our lives.

She’s fulfilled in her own life

Oprah Winfrey once famously said, “You can’t be friends with someone who wants your life.”

The best way to avoid having a two faced friend, is to align yourself with someone who is fulfilled and focused on their own dreams so they don’t have any time (or inclination) to sabotage yours. Given how she’s been killing the game lately, Meghan definitely fits that bill.

In addition to making waves with her music, the entertainer is also incredibly business minded. In fact, back in July, Billboard announced she’d already filed the trademark process to legally own the “Hot Girl Summer” catchphrase that she’s suddenly become known for. As a result, she will soon be able to make a whole new stream of revenue putting it on merchandise including hoodies, T-shirts and sportswear.

The same way Oprah and Gayle King inspire each other to reach new levels in their careers, hanging out with someone like Meg would make it impossible not to assess (and maybe even step up) your own moves.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

She applauds you when you’re winning

Despite her busy schedule that has her balancing life as both a college student and music star, Megan always seems to make time to celebrate the women around her.

Case in point, fellow rapper Lizzo is on the rise at the moment as well. And before we could even recover from her impressive performance at the MTV Awards, Megan had already joined forces with her fellow Houston sister to celebrate their successes.

Not surprisingly, the dynamic duos’ antics kept social media laughing and clapping in glee for days. In one video, Meg can be seen pouring a generous amount of cognac down Lizzo’s throat (a practice now referred to as “driving the boat”) while the other clip shows the former dancer twerking for the gods while Lizzo plays the flute.

This may just seem like frivolity to an untrained eye, but given how Black women are often pitted against each other, seeing two sisters, in the midst of a global “glow up” still making time to celebrate with each other, is kind of amazing.

She’s not catty

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve personally been exhausted and at times even saddened by the increasingly tense beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Both women are business savvy and have huge followings, but for whatever reason, can never seem to see eye to eye.

So when Megan came on the scene many wondered whose side she’d be on. But she’s since made her position clear: she doesn’t take sides. Period.

One morning in July while in Mexico, the rapper wrote her verse for “Hot Girl Summer” on a whim and then hit up Minaj (also on a whim) to see if she’d like to be featured on it. Not only did the rap vet agree, she recorded her verses overnight and sent them to Megan the very next day.

“I hadn’t even spoken to her before. So, it was just so natural. She was amazing. She was so sweet,” she recalled with a laugh. “I couldn’t even believe she did it that fast.”

On August 9th the single dropped featuring Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign and in just a few days the track had already amassed over 1.29 million streams, earning a high-ranking spot at #2 on US Spotify.

“They’re two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same,” Meg responded when asked if she would ever be open to working with Nicki’s arch nemesis. “I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them… I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too.”

She doesn’t judge you for your mistakes

We won’t belabor this one too much but everyone and their mama knows what kind of ordeal Jordyn Woods went through at the start of 2019. After spending a large portion of her young life as an ally to the Kardashian/Jenner family, the model found herself in their crosshairs following an ill advised kiss with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child.

Initially, the mega successful family tried to destroy her career, until Black Twitter and the Smith family stepped in. But despite Woods’ ability to bounce back and turn her scandal into a new branding opportunity, we haven’t really seen her snuggled up to any gal pals the way she used to be with former bestie Kylie.

That is, until Megan, and her “more the merrier” train of goodness rolled up (just in time to take a few perfectly timed photos ops for the ‘gram).

It’s one thing to support someone online, but Megan is that friend who will see you going through drama, and actually show up to your house to make you laugh in spite of yourself. If you’ve ever needed a friend to love up on you during a rough patch, you already know how invaluable that simple gesture can be.

Which brings us to our fifth and final reason….

She reminds you to still have fun

When you turn on the news these days, everywhere you look there is political warfare and devastating stories about mass shootings making headlines. But in the midst of all that heaviness – there’s been Megan and her “Hot Girl Summer” antics reminding us that it’s ok to have a good time, even in the midst of these stressful times.

And for those of you who are a bit late to the party, no worries.

“We’ve extended the summer, honestly. We’re gonna drive it until October,” the rapper told Variety at Beautycon in Los Angeles. “Don’t even trip.”

She then went on to explain the rules for those who still aren’t sure what #hotgirlsummer even is.

“You just have to be the life of the party. You have to be kind, you have to be confident,” she explained. “I like to make everybody feel included. I want them to know, like, ‘Hey, girl, we could coexist. I’m not a bitch. Let’s hang out. Let’s do some cool sh–. Let’s have fun.”

If you don’t already have a friend in your life who uplifts you like this, please go find you a Megan. IMMEDIATELY.