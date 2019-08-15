A$AP Rocky is disappointed that he didn’t beat his assault case and now has a conviction under his belt.

—A$AP Rocky testifies in Swedish court: ‘We didn’t want to provoke these guys’—

The rapper took to Instagram to thank his team for riding with him from the beginning to a rocky end after he was jailed for an altercation with a fan in Sweden.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” the rapper said Wednesday, Page Six reports.

“I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time,” he added. “Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault and handed a conditional sentence after a street altercation in Stockholm on June 30 was caught on video.

The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted by a Swedish court on Wednesday.

The Stockholm District Court said in its ruling that the performer’s claim of self-defense was rejected.

“The defendants have claimed that they acted in self-defence. Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack. Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defence. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

The conditional sentence means that A$AP Rocky will be subject to a probationary period of two years.

The court also awarded damages to the victim “for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering.”

The defendants were also ordered to repay legal expenses to the state.

A$AP Rocky responds to fans

A$AP Rocky returned to the United States last week and spoke directly to his fans about his “scary, humbling” detainment prior to the announcement of his conviction.

According to Pitchfork, the rapper took the stage at the Real Street festival in Anaheim, California and performed for the first time since being released from jail in Sweden, where he had been held since early July.

He kicked off his set wearing a retro mask from “The Incredible Crash Dummies,” before finally removing it to addressing the crowd about the pink elephant in the room.

—Petition earns 260,000 signatures to change Trump Tower address to Barack H. Obama Ave.—

“Everybody listen, I know you was praying for me,” the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told the screaming audience, before opening up about his time in the Swedish jail.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” he began. “I wanna say this though. When I was away—hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment!—what I experienced was crazy…. It was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even f**k with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”