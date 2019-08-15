A petition to change Fifth Ave. in front of Trump Tower to Barack H. Obama Ave. has picked up 260,000 signatures and could end up renamed once the Donald leaves the Oval office.

By Thursday, the MoveOn petition earned 260,881 signatures and was making waves across the internet with dozens of people signing on in hopes that the request would be taken up by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, The NY Daily News reports.

“We request the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets be renamed ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue.’ Any addresses on that stretch of Fifth Avenue should be changed accordingly,” the online petition reads.

Once Trump leaves office (hopefully in 2020), it’s likely he’ll return to his beloved penthouse in the 58-floor skyscraper. Can you imagine the poetic justice of him having to repeat Obama’s name over as his address?

The petition also states as reason for the change that former President Obama had been honored in Los Angeles in May when a highway was renamed and it gives Obama praise for “saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th, which killed over 3,000 New Yorkers.”

Elizabeth Rowan, the creator of the petition said while the city normally doesn’t name streets after people who are alive, she thinks it’s doable to push for a change in policy.

“I am sure the conditions can be changed,” she told Newsweek Monday.

De Blasio doesn’t care for Trump either and told Buzzfeed in late July:

“He doesn’t understand New York City. And when his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City.”