Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid slammed Jay-Z for paper chasing by forming a partnership with the NFL and helping to further “bury” Colin Kaepernick’s career.

Social media was abuzz when the Roc Nation founder sat down Wednesday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and answered questioned about his new role co-producing the Super Bowl Halftime show and also contributing to Inspire Change, a foundation the NFL started in response to public outrage over their mishandling of Kaepernick’s peaceful #TakeTheKnee protest.

“For me, it was about action. What are we gonna’ do with it? … everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? … [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

When asked, would he kneel or would he stand, Jay responded: “I think we’re past kneeling. I think it’s time to go into actionable items.”

Reid, Kapernick’s friend who also protested alongside him criticized the rapper Wednesday night on social media, TMZ reports.

“These aren’t mutually exclusive,” Reid wrote back … “They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career.”

Jay has many questioning his move but in an audio clip released by TMZ, he defended the partnership saying it was a necessary next step after Charlamagne the God asked him about partnering with the NFL when Kap is still unemployed.

“No, I don’t want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling — I know we’re stuck on it because it’s a real thing — but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is — we’re done with that,” he added. “We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? …And I’m not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that’s a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what’s going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice.”

When asked why Kaepernick wasn’t added to the deal, Jay answered:

“You’d have to ask him. I’m not his boss. I can’t just bring him into something. That’s for him to say.”

NYC radio DJ and Kaepernick’s longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab took to social media confirm that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was left out of the conversations.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019