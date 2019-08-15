This week rapper Trina took to Instagram to address the controversy that started brewing after the head A&R at her label called Nicki Minaj a “deceiver” and “manipulator.”

The controversy ensued when Reginald Saunders, the head A&R of Rockstarr Music Group lashed out at Minaj on social media on Monday in an apparently deleted post over what he says was a lack of support for Trina’s track BAPS, a collab that featured Minaj, according to ETCanada.

“This isn’t the first time Nicki Minaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool,” Saunders wrote. “I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame, likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt.”

“I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you,” the music exec continued. “I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is.”

“Right now Trina’s camp is accusing me of not doing enough to push her song ‘Baps,'” Nicki said, in response to Saunders’ comment. “I have my own schedule… it’s not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

To nip the drama in the bud before it went any further, on Wednesday Trina herself used an IG Live session, as an opportunity make it clear that she had no ill feelings.

“There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj,” she clarified to viewers. “There will be no disrespect for Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album.”

Trina went on to explain that in her mine Nicki “did her part” and that “it’s up to me and my team to do our part.”

“I appreciate each and every artist that took the initiative to be a part of this The One album,” she continued. “Rico Love gave his all for me. Every artist that came out to do this album for me, they didn’t charge me. I appreciate that. Anything else that’s going on within that and around that, let me deal with that. Everybody else that’s outside of that, keep your f***ing mouth shut.”