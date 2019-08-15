Looks like “The Real” and Tamar Braxton are letting bygones be bygones.

Loni Love, 48, a co-host of the syndicated talk show said she wanted to have Braxton on as a guest as the show gears up for its sixth season, reported Rolling Out. This is a huge step forward from 2016 when Braxton, 42, was kicked off the show.

Three years ago, there were claims of betrayal and backstabbing on the set and Braxton was shown the door. After she was fired, Braxton went down swinging, accusing her co-workers of framing her, particularly Love, while the other co-hosts, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jeannie Mai, were stunned that Braxton was gone for good.

After Braxton’s claims, Love fired back on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show that it was Vincent Herbert, Braxton’s ex-husband and manager, who was responsible for her firing.

“Something happened and he knows what happened. He’s trying to save face, I believe, because he knows something had happened, either some deal that messed up, I don’t know,” Love said on the show in 2016. “It wasn’t like they had a meeting, we tiptoed to the office, we don’t have that type of power. We got no power.”

No further information was shared and to this date, viewers never found out how Herbert allegedly got Braxton fired from “The Real.”

Braxton did, however, apologize to her former co-workers and now there appears to be momentum building for her to return as a guest.

Love took to Twitter over the weekend and asked followers who they would like to see as guests on Season Six. She threw out several names, including Braxton, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Idris Elba, Jordyn Woods, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, and Jussie Smollett.

Fans seemed hyped over a Braxton reunion on “The Real.”

One fan, Yvonne Chase, wrote: “Tamar is welcomed? That’s great! Would love to see that!”

@ShellyGarcia80 chimed in, “I would love to see Tamar Braxton guest host. I would love to see all five of them together again.”

