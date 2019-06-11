Tamar Braxton is blissfully in love these days, and it’s prompted her to re-examine her past relationships not just with her former partners but also with her family and colleagues.

On Monday, Braxton took to her Instagram account to make amends with her sisters and her her former co-hosts at The Real, for the way she’s lashed out at all of them during her tumultuous times that ultimately resulted in her filing for divorce.

Braxton, 42, was a co-host on the The Real from 2013 until 2016 with co-stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. When she unceremoniously left the daytime talk show, there were rumors she was fired for being difficult to work with. But both the show and Braxton released a statement claiming it was a mutual decision for them to part ways.

Years later, The Real co-host Loni Love alleged Braxton had issues on set due to her rocky relationship with her then-husband and manager Vincent Herbert.

Now she has broken both romantic and business ties with Herbert and found love again with Nigerian businessman, David Adefeso, who she credits for many of the positive changes in her life.

Adefeso also took to his own Instagram to acknowledge the way his beloved has grown and explains why he’s been so willing to stand by her through everything.