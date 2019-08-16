Bay County, Fla., residents are in a state of unease after a white high school student brazenly filmed a video of himself making racist threats and local law enforcement refused to intervene.

According to local station WJHG, the viral video shows a teen from Mosley High School wielding a firearm while yelling to the camera things like, “Boom! N**ger dead,” and “F*cking KKK this sh*t, bro.”

Officials from Bay District Schools say the young man won’t face any sort of punishment because he did not threaten any specific students or faculty members. Bay County Sheriff’s Office also declined to step in, explaining that “in spite of the deeply offensive comments made by the teenager, no crime has been committed.”

But local activists says that sort of detached response is not only unreasonable but also potentially dangerous in those sort of tense social climate, and in the wake of so many mass shootings.

“It was despicable, disgusting, and deeply offensive,” Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood told the station. “As a person of color, I feel frightened and threatened.”

Residents are also speaking up about the fear they have been gripped with as of late.

“Across the country and across the state, they are arresting kids for things that are far, far less significant than this,” pointed out Tony Bostick who lives in the area.

“He did a comparison to shooting ducks and saying I’m killing a N either way,” civil rights advocate Greg Dossie told WMBB.

What makes this all even more precarious is that incidents like this have happened previously at the school. Earlier this year, a female student posted an image of herself with the caption: “I’m a n**ger now lmao.” And last year, after an African American student found a doll hanging from a noose near a classroom, her white classmate threatened to put it around her neck.

“That’s not something that is a joke to me. At all,” the child’s mother said at the time. “It really hurts me to think about my daughter in that situation.”