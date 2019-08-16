R. Kelly may have thrown in the towel because he reportedly refused to show up in court for a pretrial hearing on Thursday.

“The defendant was to be brought to court today. That was all worked out. The sheriffs were going to be bringing him over,” explained Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gonzalez said.

—R. Kelly sits in solitary while allegations eat away at him, lawyer says—

“As I understand it, he refused transport and so that is why the defendant is not before your honor today,” Gonzales said, according to NBC News.

Kelly is in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago awaiting trial on a number of sexual abuse crimes, and the hearing was a routine part of the evidentiary process. The hearing before Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood still was held.

Kelly’s attorney, however, said the claim that he refused transport is “not 100-percent true” but wouldn’t elaborate.

“I don’t want to discuss matters that I discussed with the U.S. Marshals Service in open court,” Greenberg said. “Suffice it to say, the Marshal Service says that moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking.”

As previously reported, the embattled R&B singer is having quite a tough time behind bars, as he waits in federal custody to face charges behind multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, according to his attorney.

—R. Kelly charged with criminal sexual abuse; no-bond warrant set by judge—

Steve Greenberg said his client is downright miserable and frequently gets emotional, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation,” Greenberg told the Sun-Times.

However, Greenberg said Kelly is determined to “fight for the truth” to get out.

Kelly is charged with child sex crimes in multiple states and is currently being held behind bars in Chicago.

Kelly’s next court day is Sept. 17, and the Judge let both sides know that an R. Kelly absence better not happen.

“We’ll have Mr. Kelly here then,” he said.