Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is having a tough time behind bars, as he waits in federal custody to face charges behind multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, according to his attorney.

Steve Greenberg said his client is downright miserable and frequently gets emotional, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Kelly is locked up in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on child sex abuse charges from several alleged victims.

READ MORE: R. Kelly faces two brand new charges in Minnesota in 2001 allegation

“He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation,” Greenberg told the Sun-Times.

However, Greenberg said Kelly is determined to “fight for the truth” to get out.

Kelly is charged with child sex crimes in multiple states but is currently being held behind bars at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Greenberg said Kelly is a “soft-spoken guy” who is used to “having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV. No radio. No music. And no books.”

“He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it,” Greenberg told the newspaper, explaining that Kelly is illiterate. “It’s basically there for comfort.”

Kelly is also receiving fan mail, which is also comforting, as well as lots of money to buy food from the jail commissary, his lawyer added.

“He is receiving plenty of mail, which is 97% positive and he pores over it,” Greenberg said, also explaining that Kelly can recognize some words and is also able to write some words phonetically.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer left ‘sad’ and heartbroken after watching ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary

In terms of visits, Greenberg said Kelly is allotted one visit on his visiting day. Apparently, his two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, who both live with him inside Trump Tower, have been to see the singer, as well as from an uncle who he calls “Bug.”

“One of his two girlfriends just visited the jail – I don’t know which one, but they can only visit via video. Only his lawyers can see him face to face in solitary,” Greenberg told the newspaper.

Greenberg added that he has dropped his attempt to get Kelly’s computer into the jail for him to finish his new album. He said the singer has music he can release that, for now, sits backed up in digital cloud storage.

Kelly, 52, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering, child pornography, and obstruction of justice. In June he pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts of sexual abuse when charged by Chicago prosecutors.