It seems that Jay-Z has created 99 more problems for himself and Colin Kaepernick may just be one of them.

—Only an idiot would be shocked that Jay-Z’s NFL deal leaves out Colin Kaepernick—

This week the rapper has been knee-deep in controversy after he announced a partnership with the NFL to co-produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show and rumors are now swirling that he will potentially have an ownership stake in an NFL team.

Many took to social media to criticize Jay and find it problematic that he would possibly undermine the quarterback and all that he’s laid on the line to raise awareness about police brutality by not including him in any conversations with the NFL.

Jay has taken on a barrage of criticism from everyone from Kaepernick’s girlfriend and television host Nessa Diab to sports journalist Jemele Hill.

And now Kaepernick has broken his silence and could be taking a jab at Jay’s comment that the NFL has “moved past kneeling,” Deadline reports.

Kaepernick urged his supporters on Instagram to “stay strong” and “continue to fight.”

“My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats,” Kaepernick wrote. “They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!!”

Shots fired.

Last week, Kaepernick’s friend and former teammate Eric Reid, who announced earlier this year that his on-field protests would continue, slammed Jay-Z for partnering with NFL saying, “It looks like your goal was to make millions by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career.”

