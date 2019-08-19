Porsha Williams shut down body-shamers after internet trolls criticized her looks in a teeny-weeny bikini while holding her beautiful new baby girl Pilar Jhena.

—Porsha Williams wants to expand family after reuniting with Dennis McKinley—

“Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different 💋” Williams said on Friday in an Instagram post.

The 38-year-old new mom, who gave birth in March, was responding to negative comments after she posted a swimsuit picture showing off the beauty of her post-baby body, stretch marks and all. But trolls soon attacked. One comments that she should wait until she snaps back and lose baby weight fully before posting a revealing body pic, PEOPLE reports.

Williams sounded off saying:

“Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot,” Williams said. “I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like.”

“A lot of moms tell me how they get underhanded compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout.”

She continued: “The snapback culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like,” Williams went on. “I know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should🤷🏾‍♀️❤️ I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies 😊 #Swipe #4Months#CSectionCrew #Muva #SnapDeez#MommyRollsRock”

Williams has been open and honest about her journey to lose the baby weight. In July she shared a pic embracing her curvier body.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!” she said in an Instagram post.

—Music icon Teddy Riley receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—

“I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size. I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!” she said.

Is Porsha reuniting with her ex?

Porsha Williams’ relationship with on again-off again boyfriend Dennis McKinley has been tumultuous to say the least. But less than a month since their latest reconciliation she already talking about adding to their family.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Wednesday, the couple co-hosted the nightly entertainment news show “Dish Nation” and opened up about their upcoming plans to listeners.

“I always say if you are married, go ‘head!” Williams said during the show. “Be fruitful, that’s what you’re supposed to do. Have as many kids as y’all want and y’all can afford.”

To that point, it appears they’re already looking to give their first born, 4-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, a sibling.

“Tryna work on number 2, like, later,” said McKinley. “We going right back in.”

Williams, 38, tempered those comments by admitting that she would rather wants to wait until their daughter is able to sit and hold her head up by herself, before broaching the topic. But when asked how many children he’d ideally want, McKinley responded, “I’m just tryna run ’em until Porsha get tired.”

To which she warned, “I got maybe one more good one in me.”