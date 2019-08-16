Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ relationship with on again-off again boyfriend Dennis McKinley has been tumultuous to say the least. But less than a month since their latest reconciliation she already talking about adding to their family.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Wednesday, the couple co-hosted the nightly entertainment news show “Dish Nation” and opened up about their upcoming plans to listeners.

“I always say if you are married, go ‘head!” Williams said during the show. “Be fruitful, that’s what you’re supposed to do. Have as many kids as y’all want and y’all can afford.”

To that point, it appears they’re already looking to give their first born, 4-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, a sibling.

“Tryna work on number 2, like, later,” said McKinley. “We going right back in.”

Williams, 38, tempered those comments by admitting that she would rather wants to wait until their daughter is able to sit and hold her head up by herself, before broaching the topic. But when asked how many children he’d ideally want, McKinley responded, “I’m just tryna run ’em until Porsha get tired.”

To which she warned, “I got maybe one more good one in me.”

While the recently re-engaged couple is eager to plan their future, fans were quick to remind them that given the rocky journey they’ve already been on, it would probably be prudent to slow things down and heal their relationship before bringing any more humans into the world.

“they barely back together and talking bout having more kids. lawd work on your relationship. get married and then worry about bringing another child into your situation😩”

“More kids?? Maybe wait until the relationship is stable. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

“Bro, put a ring on it if it’s real. Not for anything, but too many kids in the middle of messy relationships bc parents couldnt fix themselves first. Just my opinion though.”

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Williams said during a previous broadcast that aired on August 6th. “We’re working on it.”

